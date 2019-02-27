Industry Dive acquires health care news site

Burgeoning online media company Industry Dive announced it has acquired Insight City, a health care and life science digital publication. InsightCity, founded in 2015, will now be under the umbrella of Industry Dive’s BioPharma Dive…

InsightCity, founded in 2015, will now be under the umbrella of Industry Dive’s BioPharma Dive division responsible for covering biotech and pharmaceutical industries, with more than 200,000 active readers, according to a company statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“InsightCity’s weekly snapshot offered industry executives a quick and irreverent look at the news of the day,” CEO Sean Griffey said in a statement. “We are honored to expand upon that reporting and look forward to welcoming the readers of InsightCity into our community of more than five million business executives.”

This acquisition is coming on the heels of a successful 2018 for D.C.-based Industry Dive when the company brought in roughly $22 million in revenue, which was up $16 million in 2017 and $10 million the year prior.

