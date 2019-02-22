Balanced Fund 11956.77 + .44 + 1.17 + 7.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1999.34 + .28 + .12 + 2.20 Emerging Markets 332.58 + 1.21 + 1.64 + 10.32 Equity Income Fund 11975.98 + .49 +…

Balanced Fund 11956.77 + .44 + 1.17 + 7.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1999.34 + .28 + .12 + 2.20

Emerging Markets 332.58 + 1.21 + 1.64 + 10.32

Equity Income Fund 11975.98 + .49 + 2.04 + 10.69

GNMA 726.75 + .13 + .13 + .86

General Municipal Debt 1334.04 + .11 + .23 + 1.19

Gold Fund 251.39 + .73 + 5.14 + 11.66

High Current Yield 2174.45 + .11 + .56 + 5.77

High Yield Municipal 623.34 + .11 + .25 + 1.28

International Fund 1787.40 + .53 + 2.18 + 9.70

Science and Technology Fund 2687.89 + 1.36 + 1.85 + 17.11

Short Investment Grade 360.41 + .08 + .13 + 1.01

Short Municipal 185.63 + .06 + .51

US Government 649.93 + .02 – .22 + .46

-0-

