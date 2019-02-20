Balanced Fund + 6.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt + 2.32 Emerging Markets + 8.32 Equity Income Fund + 10.09 GNMA + .87 General Municipal Debt + 1.12 Gold Fund + 10.90 High Current Yield + 5.49…
Balanced Fund + 6.86
Corporate A-Rated Debt + 2.32
Emerging Markets + 8.32
Equity Income Fund + 10.09
GNMA + .87
General Municipal Debt + 1.12
Gold Fund + 10.90
High Current Yield + 5.49
High Yield Municipal + 1.16
International Fund + 8.98
Science and Technology Fund + 15.85
Short Investment Grade + .97
Short Municipal + .50
US Government + .57
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.