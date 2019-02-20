Balanced Fund + 6.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt + 2.32 Emerging Markets + 8.32 Equity Income Fund + 10.09 GNMA + .87 General Municipal Debt + 1.12 Gold Fund + 10.90 High Current Yield + 5.49…

Balanced Fund + 6.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt + 2.32

Emerging Markets + 8.32

Equity Income Fund + 10.09

GNMA + .87

General Municipal Debt + 1.12

Gold Fund + 10.90

High Current Yield + 5.49

High Yield Municipal + 1.16

International Fund + 8.98

Science and Technology Fund + 15.85

Short Investment Grade + .97

Short Municipal + .50

US Government + .57

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.