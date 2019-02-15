Balanced Fund 11899.58 + .69 + 1.53 + 6.83 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1998.43 + .08 – .01 + 2.15 Emerging Markets 326.21 – .30 + .34 + 8.21 Equity Income Fund 11904.79 + 1.44 +…
Balanced Fund 11899.58 + .69 + 1.53 + 6.83
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1998.43 + .08 – .01 + 2.15
Emerging Markets 326.21 – .30 + .34 + 8.21
Equity Income Fund 11904.79 + 1.44 + 2.62 + 10.03
GNMA 725.99 + .02 + .76
General Municipal Debt 1331.24 + .02 + .02 + .97
Gold Fund 241.93 + 1.19 + .92 + 7.45
High Current Yield 2165.84 + .16 + .62 + 5.35
High Yield Municipal 621.98 + .03 + .07 + 1.07
International Fund 1769.45 + 1.15 + 2.56 + 8.60
Science and Technology Fund 2652.93 + .53 + 2.60 + 15.59
Short Investment Grade 359.93 + .04 + .87
Short Municipal 185.56 + .02 + .01 + .48
US Government 651.71 + .05 + .06 + .73
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.