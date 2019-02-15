Balanced Fund 11899.58 + .69 + 1.53 + 6.83 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1998.43 + .08 – .01 + 2.15 Emerging Markets 326.21 – .30 + .34 + 8.21 Equity Income Fund 11904.79 + 1.44 +…

Balanced Fund 11899.58 + .69 + 1.53 + 6.83

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1998.43 + .08 – .01 + 2.15

Emerging Markets 326.21 – .30 + .34 + 8.21

Equity Income Fund 11904.79 + 1.44 + 2.62 + 10.03

GNMA 725.99 + .02 + .76

General Municipal Debt 1331.24 + .02 + .02 + .97

Gold Fund 241.93 + 1.19 + .92 + 7.45

High Current Yield 2165.84 + .16 + .62 + 5.35

High Yield Municipal 621.98 + .03 + .07 + 1.07

International Fund 1769.45 + 1.15 + 2.56 + 8.60

Science and Technology Fund 2652.93 + .53 + 2.60 + 15.59

Short Investment Grade 359.93 + .04 + .87

Short Municipal 185.56 + .02 + .01 + .48

US Government 651.71 + .05 + .06 + .73

