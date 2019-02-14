Balanced Fund 11818.34 + .85 + 6.10 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.86 + .23 + .06 + 2.07 Emerging Markets 327.21 + .41 + .25 + 8.54 Equity Income Fund 11736.34 – .21 + 1.21 +…
Balanced Fund 11818.34 + .85 + 6.10
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.86 + .23 + .06 + 2.07
Emerging Markets 327.21 + .41 + .25 + 8.54
Equity Income Fund 11736.34 – .21 + 1.21 + 8.48
GNMA 725.82 + .13 + .03 + .73
General Municipal Debt 1330.94 + .06 + .10 + .95
Gold Fund 239.09 + .76 + .97 + 6.19
High Current Yield 2162.44 + .38 + 5.19
High Yield Municipal 621.81 + .10 + .16 + 1.04
International Fund 1749.33 + .11 + .84 + 7.36
Science and Technology Fund 2638.98 + .21 + 2.77 + 14.98
Short Investment Grade 359.93 + .08 + .03 + .87
Short Municipal 185.53 + .04 + .46
US Government 651.36 + .31 + .13 + .68
