Balanced Fund 11818.34 + .85 + 6.10

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1996.86 + .23 + .06 + 2.07

Emerging Markets 327.21 + .41 + .25 + 8.54

Equity Income Fund 11736.34 – .21 + 1.21 + 8.48

GNMA 725.82 + .13 + .03 + .73

General Municipal Debt 1330.94 + .06 + .10 + .95

Gold Fund 239.09 + .76 + .97 + 6.19

High Current Yield 2162.44 + .38 + 5.19

High Yield Municipal 621.81 + .10 + .16 + 1.04

International Fund 1749.33 + .11 + .84 + 7.36

Science and Technology Fund 2638.98 + .21 + 2.77 + 14.98

Short Investment Grade 359.93 + .08 + .03 + .87

Short Municipal 185.53 + .04 + .46

US Government 651.36 + .31 + .13 + .68

