Balanced Fund 11720.53 + .02 + 5.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1998.65 + .15 + .56 + 2.16

Emerging Markets 325.12 – .39 – 1.07 + 7.85

Equity Income Fund 11601.18 + .04 + .07 + 7.23

GNMA 725.99 + .05 + .23 + .76

General Municipal Debt 1330.97 + .10 + .30 + .95

Gold Fund 239.72 + 1.24 – 1.22 + 6.47

High Current Yield 2152.49 – .08 + .11 + 4.70

High Yield Municipal 621.58 + .12 + .40 + 1.00

International Fund 1725.22 – .55 – 1.04 + 5.88

Science and Technology Fund 2585.78 + .70 + 1.10 + 12.67

Short Investment Grade 359.78 – .01 + .17 + .83

Short Municipal 185.54 + .05 + .10 + .47

US Government 651.31 + .13 + .39 + .67

