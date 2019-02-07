Balanced Fund 11718.75 – .54 – .01 + 5.21 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1995.66 + .20 + .20 + 2.01 Emerging Markets 326.40 – .77 – .80 + 8.27 Equity Income Fund 11596.57 – .59 +…

Balanced Fund 11718.75 – .54 – .01 + 5.21

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1995.66 + .20 + .20 + 2.01

Emerging Markets 326.40 – .77 – .80 + 8.27

Equity Income Fund 11596.57 – .59 + .27 + 7.18

GNMA 725.63 + .08 – .04 + .71

General Municipal Debt 1329.63 + .17 + .25 + .85

Gold Fund 236.79 – 1.34 – 2.91 + 5.17

High Current Yield 2154.17 – .37 + .30 + 4.79

High Yield Municipal 620.80 + .17 + .34 + .87

International Fund 1734.71 – 1.27 – .45 + 6.46

Science and Technology Fund 2567.78 – 1.49 + .77 + 11.88

Short Investment Grade 359.83 + .10 + .14 + .85

Short Municipal 185.46 + .01 + .06 + .42

US Government 650.48 + .20 + .03 + .54

