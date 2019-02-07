Balanced Fund 11718.75 – .54 – .01 + 5.21 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1995.66 + .20 + .20 + 2.01 Emerging Markets 326.40 – .77 – .80 + 8.27 Equity Income Fund 11596.57 – .59 +…
Balanced Fund 11718.75 – .54 – .01 + 5.21
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1995.66 + .20 + .20 + 2.01
Emerging Markets 326.40 – .77 – .80 + 8.27
Equity Income Fund 11596.57 – .59 + .27 + 7.18
GNMA 725.63 + .08 – .04 + .71
General Municipal Debt 1329.63 + .17 + .25 + .85
Gold Fund 236.79 – 1.34 – 2.91 + 5.17
High Current Yield 2154.17 – .37 + .30 + 4.79
High Yield Municipal 620.80 + .17 + .34 + .87
International Fund 1734.71 – 1.27 – .45 + 6.46
Science and Technology Fund 2567.78 – 1.49 + .77 + 11.88
Short Investment Grade 359.83 + .10 + .14 + .85
Short Municipal 185.46 + .01 + .06 + .42
US Government 650.48 + .20 + .03 + .54
