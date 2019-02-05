Balanced Fund + 5.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt + 1.46 Emerging Markets + 9.28 Equity Income Fund + 7.80 GNMA + .45 General Municipal Debt + .55 Gold Fund + 7.57 High Current Yield + 4.70…

Balanced Fund + 5.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt + 1.46

Emerging Markets + 9.28

Equity Income Fund + 7.80

GNMA + .45

General Municipal Debt + .55

Gold Fund + 7.57

High Current Yield + 4.70

High Yield Municipal + .55

International Fund + 7.39

Science and Technology Fund + 12.69

Short Investment Grade + .67

Short Municipal + .37

US Government + .04

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.