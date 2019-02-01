Balanced Fund 11722.49 + .02 + 1.07 + 5.24 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1987.57 – .21 + .83 + 1.60 Emerging Markets 329.60 + .18 + 1.86 + 9.33 Equity Income Fund 11617.34 + .45 +…

Balanced Fund 11722.49 + .02 + 1.07 + 5.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1987.57 – .21 + .83 + 1.60

Emerging Markets 329.60 + .18 + 1.86 + 9.33

Equity Income Fund 11617.34 + .45 + 1.69 + 7.38

GNMA 724.38 – .21 + .41 + .53

General Municipal Debt 1327.19 + .07 + .48 + .67

Gold Fund 243.27 – .26 + 6.27 + 8.05

High Current Yield 2150.84 + .15 + .82 + 4.62

High Yield Municipal 619.41 + .12 + .54 + .65

International Fund 1746.11 + .20 + .93 + 7.16

Science and Technology Fund 2558.48 + .41 + 1.64 + 11.48

Short Investment Grade 359.18 – .04 + .26 + .66

Short Municipal 185.34 + .11 + .36

US Government 647.77 – .39 + .35 + .12

