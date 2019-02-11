In SEC headquarters search, GAO says government acted properly

The General Services Administration justifiably required prospective landlords to give it the right to buy the Securities and Exchange Commission’s D.C. headquarters even though the federal agency plans to lease, rather than own, that space…

The General Services Administration justifiably required prospective landlords to give it the right to buy the Securities and Exchange Commission’s D.C. headquarters even though the federal agency plans to lease, rather than own, that space for more than a decade, a government watchdog concluded.

The Government Accountability Office recently posted a nine-page decision to its website detailing why it rejected a protest by affiliates of the SEC’s current landlord, Property Group Partners, which claimed the requirement was unreasonable and unduly restricted competition. The GAO shut down PGP’s protest Jan. 17 but did not make its decision known publicly at the time.

It’s unclear whether the rejection will cost PGP its anchor tenant at Station Place, a three-building complex near Union Station. Other commercial real estate owners will be held to the same purchase option requirement, a point the GAO seized upon in its analysis. PGP was among the potential bidders that responded to the GSA’s…