Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay adds amenities as it struggles to pay debt service, woo visitors

The Eastern Shore hotel announced enhancements to its lounge, spa, pool area and more as it works to attract visitors, particularly outside of peak vacation times. The resort has struggled to woo guests in the colder months, one of the reasons it has not made enough money to pay off its debt service since 2014, according to a recent state report.

Upgrades include a new, adults-only hot tub with room for 15 people; an ADA-accessible outdoor pool for kids; an expanded service menu at the hotel’s Sago Spa & Salon and renovations to the Michener’s Library lobby lounge inside the resort.

Guests using the Hyatt’s golf course will also notice new Visage GPS systems in their golf carts, which show hole-by-hole layouts, yardage measurements and daily course conditions. Golfers can place food and drink orders using the system, as well.

