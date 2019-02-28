Husband-wife team drive McLean government contractor NETE

Just as the internet was taking off in 1999, Jolly Somaiya founded NET Esolutions Corp. An AOL alum, Jolly initially created the company to build commercial websites for the hotel industry. But when the travel…

An AOL alum, Jolly initially created the company to build commercial websites for the hotel industry. But when the travel industry began consolidating in 2004, and sites Expedia and Travelocity offered another way to book a room, NETE’s services became obsolete, says Sandeep Somaiya, NETE’s managing director and Jolly’s husband.

Around the same time, Sandeep’s employer, BearingPoint, was sold to Deloitte. Instead of moving to a new firm, Sandeep decided to use his years of experience as a government contractor to help his wife’s company transition into federal contracting and help build websites for agencies instead of hotels.

The Department of Health and Human Services was the first to hire NETE. Once they got their foot in the door, Jolly and Sandeep made a conscious decision to build a staff with skills to support biomedical-focused federal agencies, including HHS and the National Institutes…