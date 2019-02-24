Getting your resume in the hands — or inbox — of a hiring manager is more difficult than it seems. Because there are not enough hours in the day for recruiters to review every application…

Getting your resume in the hands — or inbox — of a hiring manager is more difficult than it seems. Because there are not enough hours in the day for recruiters to review every application submitted for open positions, they turn to technology to help them prioritize the most qualified candidates. When you submit your credentials online, they are often screened by an applicant tracking system.

The applicant tracking system resume evaluation algorithm scans your materials for resume keywords related to the job description, looking for work experience and education that match what the position calls for. It then ranks your resume. The higher the ranking, the better its chances of being seen by a recruiter, who will further assess your qualifications and fit.

This means an effective resume is one that plays the applicant tracking system game well but also appeals to the human reviewer who will hopefully examine it, too. Read on to learn about the best resume format for getting past this digital gatekeeper and landing at the top of a recruiter’s pile.

How To Write A Good Resume for Applicant Tracking Systems

— Ditch your generic resume.

— Use keywords from the job description.

— Remember, titles are keywords.

— Use a simple resume format.

— Use standard sections and a clean layout.

— Spell out abbreviations.

— Remember to seek a referral, too.

A generic resume won’t work.

Gone are the days when you could have a single resume. Every company is looking for a unique set of skills and qualifications. Your resume needs to show the reviewer that you have the minimum qualifications for the job and this mandates that you revise your resume for each job you apply to — without lying or embellishing the facts.

Use keywords from the job description.

Carefully review the job description and copy the terminology verbatim in your resume. Some applicant tracking systems evaluate resumes based on the frequency of keyword use, so it’s a good idea to use important skills more than once on your resume.

But don’t try and trick the system by including all the keywords in white font at the end of the document. While that may get your resume a high rank, the human reader will toss it out when she or he sees what you’ve done.

Titles are keywords.

Both applicant tracking systems and recruiters are looking for candidates who have held roles similar to the open job. If your previous employer gave you a job title that didn’t accurately reflect the work you did, there’s an easy solution: Use both the job title your employer gave you and also include the more accurate title in your resume. For example, if you were called “Secretary III,” but the work you did was similar to a data analyst, then you can use “Secretary III / Data Analyst” on your resume.

Use a simple resume format.

Avoid using a fancy resume template that won’t scan well in an applicant tracking system. For example, do not put your contact information in the header, and do use a simple one-column format.

Simple doesn’t mean boring. To make your resume visually appealing for the human reader who will look at it after the initial applicant tracking system scan, consider using borders, shading or color. If you include charts or graphs, be sure to translate details into the text so the system can find that information.

To meet both algorithm and human needs, the best solution is to make one resume for the applicant tracking system and a separate, printable version you bring to interviews.

Use standard sections and a clean layout.

Don’t get creative with the sections of your resume. Use standard resume template sections such as “Work experience,” “Education,” “Skills,” and “Certifications.” This helps ensure the applicant tracking system reads your resume correctly.

When citing your work experience, list the company and location on one line, saving your job title and start and end dates for the next line. The date should appear after the job title. Here is the best resume format for this information:

ABC Company, City, State Job Title, February 2016 — February 2019

Spell out abbreviations.

You can’t be sure whether the applicant tracking system is looking for “Microsoft” or “MS.” To cover your bases, spell out all abbreviations. Apply this logic to certifications and degrees as well. A good way to double-check your work is to compare your resume against the terminology and wording in the job description.

Remember to seek a referral.

Even if you follow this advice, relying solely on an applicant tracking system decreases your odds of being contacted by a hiring manager. The best way to ensure a human looks at your qualifications is to get someone to refer you for the job. Referred candidates are far more likely to get an interview than those who come from job boards or career sites.

