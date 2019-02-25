How to Use Taxable Investment Accounts to Meet Short-Term Goals

A different way to save. For many investors, the idea of using a taxable investment account to meet short-term goals is anathema. In many cases, it’s far more likely that regular investors feel more comfortable…

A different way to save.

For many investors, the idea of using a taxable investment account to meet short-term goals is anathema. In many cases, it’s far more likely that regular investors feel more comfortable using their employer-sponsored 401(k)s as vehicles for building long-term wealth. Those who venture beyond the 401(k) often choose an individual retirement account to create a nest egg. Using tax-advantaged accounts is an important part of planning for the future. Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, so continuing to put money in retirement accounts makes sense. But it’s also possible to meet short-term goals with the help of investing. This is where taxable accounts come in.

How much risk can you tolerate?

Before you decide to put money for short-term goals into a taxable account, it’s important to understand your risk tolerance. There are two main parts to risk tolerance:

— Financial risk tolerance addresses the numbers involved. What happens if you lose the investment? You might be saving up for a vacation, but if the market tanks, what happens next? Will you still be able to take the vacation, or will you have to wait?

— Emotional risk tolerance pertains more to whether you can sleep at night, knowing that your money is sitting in a taxable investment account and that the value could be wiped out.

Evaluate both risk and time.

Risk tolerance, in addition to when you think you’ll need the money, will determine the strategy. For example, if you’re saving up for a down payment on a house, and you want the money in three years, you might be worried about a market event in that time. You might choose more income-producing and stable assets for your account, perhaps favoring bonds over stocks. One potential mix might be 70 percent bonds. If you want to save for a vacation next year, you might be concerned enough to keep the money invested mainly in money market funds and other cash-like investments that aren’t considered as risky, but still offer higher yields.

A fund for general short-term goals.

Another approach is to create an investment fund for general short-term goals. Perhaps you designate an account as your travel fund. Each month, you set aside and invest money that can be used for a weekend getaway, or for anything else. You consistently contribute, and when the time comes, it’s possible to check the account and see what you can take out.

Strategy for the fund.

One approach for a short-term fund might be to set it up with a 50/50 stock and bond split to help it grow faster while still offering a backstop. Once a good travel fund is in place, it’s possible to take out some of the money a couple times a year, while still allowing for some growth. Having your own fund to dip into for house repairs, future car purchases, travel, or other situations you expect to encounter can be a way to put your money to work for you more effectively than having it sit in a bank account.

What about taxes?

Taxes can be an issue because, often, when you use money for short-term goals, you end up with short-term capital gains. Additionally, if you reinvest dividends as part of your strategy for reaching your goal faster, you’ll have to contend with those taxes as well. However, depending on the goal, the amount you liquidate might not be that much, so even paying the capital gains tax isn’t too onerous. You can also reduce the amount you pay in taxes by only taking money out once it qualifies for the long-term capital gains rate.

Harvesting a tax break.

Don’t forget that selling at a loss, if you have to, can mean a tax break. You can harvest losses to offset some of your capital gains, or even deduct some of your losses against your income. If you’ve been saving up for a car, and the market drops just before you buy, you might have to sell some of your shares at a loss. However, you get a tax deduction for it, and as long as you have the capital to make your move, the goal is accomplished.

Put your money to work.

Using a taxable investment account for short-term goals is not for the faint of heart. Consider the end result, and the purpose. Remember — you don’t have to take everything out at once. If you only take what you need for the goal, and leave the rest to continue earning compound returns, you have a solid foundation for reaching the next goal.

How to invest for the short term.

Here are suggestions on how you can invest to reach short-term financial goals:

— Determine your risk tolerance.

— Decide when you’ll need the money.

— Select a mix of stock, bond or money-market accounts.

— Prepare to pay taxes on earnings.

— Use sale losses to ease tax bills.

