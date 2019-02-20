How to Rewrite Your Money Story

Your relationship with money, and the way you think about saving, budgeting and spending influences your behavior and financial situation. If you want to break bad habits and shift your perspective, you must first identify…

Your relationship with money, and the way you think about saving, budgeting and spending influences your behavior and financial situation. If you want to break bad habits and shift your perspective, you must first identify ways in which you may be derailing your finances and reflect on how to adopt a new money story.

“Your mindset is everything when it comes to taking charge of your finances,” says Catherine Alford, family finance expert at CatherineAlford.com, a site that gives women the tools to become more confident with their finances. A positive money story built on the belief that you are good with money and know how to save or that money is in abundance and you’ll always be taken care of can help you to grow exponentially, while a negative one that focuses on scarcity or that you will never get out of debt can hold you back and prevent you from achieving financial success, she says.

The only thing standing in your way toward a better financial future is you. Take charge of your finances by transforming your mindset, eliminating poor habits, identifying your long-term goals — and how to achieve them — and rewriting your money story with these expert-endorsed tips.

Here are nine crucial steps to reshape your money story and improve your finances:

— Identify your money story.

— Understand where your story comes from.

— Disprove your story.

— Disassociate your self-worth with your net worth.

— Choose a new story and act on it.

— Commit to small changes.

— Be willing to forgive yourself.

— Visualize your habits.

— Educate yourself.

Read on for a step-by-step guide and expert advice on changing your money story, adopting new strategies to master your finances and reaching your future goals.

Identify Your Money Story

Money beliefs shape our financial reality. Because of this, awareness is key to transformation. In order to change your spending and saving habits, you must first identify your money stories and mistakes.

Begin by writing down everything you tell yourself about money, advises Amanda Steinberg, author of “Worth It: Your Life, Your Money, Your Terms.” Common beliefs such as “I’m a spender, not a saver,” “I’ll never be able to get out of debt” or “I’ll never be able to afford to buy a house” are negative narratives you could be telling yourself. These are limiting beliefs that drive your behaviors and hold you back from achieving financial success. By identifying which money stories you’re telling yourself and living out, you can begin taking back control of your spending and other financial habits, she says.

Understand Where Your Story Comes From

Since we get the vast majority of our spending and saving habits from our parents, examine how they managed and spoke about money to see what parallels you can draw in your own life and how that has shaped your money story, suggests Rose Kirby, wealth coach and money mindset mentor to entrepreneurs. “With this new awareness, you can start to unhook yourself from the money habits that don’t serve you,” she says.

Disprove Your Story

Once you pinpoint the negative financial beliefs keeping you in debt or from saving, you open yourself to the possibility of financial clarity and control. Begin by identifying three experiences or pieces of evidence that dispel your current money stories, says Stefanie O’Connell, millennial money expert at StefanieOconnell.com. This exercise will help you realize the money stories you’ve been telling yourself aren’t truth and don’t have to be your reality.

“When we learn to pause and check in with ourselves about what’s really going on underneath the anxiety, fear and stress of our stories, it allows us to make more intentional decisions about our money,” O’Connell says.

Disassociate Your Self-Worth With Your Net Worth

Equating your self-worth with financial security is unhealthy. When you are buried in debt and can’t get ahead, you likely feel hopeless and stuck, which will keep you from taking action to change your situation, says Melanie Lockert, founder of the blog and author of the book “Dear Debt” and co-founder of Lola Retreat, which aims to help empower, educate and support women and help them take control of their finances through expert-led panels, workshops and discussions.

“Debt doesn’t mean you’re a bad person,” Lockert says. Acknowledge the debt and take action to get power back over your finances, she says. Once you free yourself from the negative emotions tied to your debt and other poor money habits, you can open yourself up to change.

Choose a New Story and Act On It

Because people act on the things that they believe in, it’s important to start doing what aligns with your ideal money story. This will prove that your old story wasn’t truth and shows that you are in control of your future, Steinberg says.

For example, Steinberg decided to change her mindset around saving by opening a separate savings account and making purposeful deposits into that account every time she dodged an unnecessary purchase or splurge. By taking action on the new story she wanted to create, she was able to prove that her old story wasn’t truth and consciously begin rewriting a positive money story. Recognizing that your current money situation only exists because of choices you have made in the past means you can create a new money story based on the choices you make moving forward, she says.

Commit to Small Changes

Trying to makeover every bad financial habit simultaneously can backfire. People who fail will retreat to their old ways, further proving their old story to be true and ultimately lose confidence in their ability to change, Steinberg cautions. It’s a lot easier to commit to a small-scale change than a complete life overhaul, so find one or two easy behaviors to improve until it becomes a new habit and move on from there. For example, if you typically dine out four times a week, try cutting it back to twice per week. Over time, your habits might make eliminating weekly takeout a much more manageable task which will prevent you from burning out and giving up.

O’Connell also advises creating a system of accountability, such as writing down your goals, tracking them and sharing them with other people. These actions will make you more likely to stick to your goals.

Be Willing to Forgive Yourself

Rewriting your money story won’t happen overnight and you may encounter some hiccups along the way. However, forgiveness is key if you want to succeed in the long run. “Having a positive money story doesn’t mean pursuing a life free from pain or problems,” Alford says. “Rather, it’s about developing a strong mindset so you’re more capable of handling any bumps in the road.”

Visualize Your Habits

To start visualizing and reinforcing positive spending patterns, rely on helpful financial tracking tools. Apps like You Need A Budget or Mint allow you to gather data about your spending and saving habits in one place and holds you more accountable to every dollar you spend. “It’s not to restrict, but to see if everything on your list are things that were well worth the effort, time and money you had to give up to get them,” Kirby says.

Educate Yourself

A lack of understanding basic financial concepts can keep you from changing your mindset and rewriting your money story. If you’re afraid of investing because you don’t understand it and worry about losing money, you’ll never take the leap to get started. To achieve your financial goals, you must invest in educating yourself on personal finance. Through knowledge, you can gain confidence to take action. So read books, articles, books and listen to podcasts about personal finance. Education is powerful and the more you know, the more confidence you will have to try to improve your finances, Alford says.

