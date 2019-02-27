How to Prevent Gestational Diabetes Complications

A diagnosis of gestational diabetes — when blood sugar levels reach abnormally high levels during pregnancy — can be daunting and disheartening. Typically determined through routine screening done at 24 to 28 weeks gestation, it…

“I think that diabetes is really hard and stressful for everybody,” says Dr. Maria Leiva, who is the medical director at Providence Women’s Clinic-East Portland in Oregon. For those diagnosed with gestational diabetes, experts recommend following a specific dietary plan — moderating carbohydrate intake and spreading carbs out across the day — and being physically active to properly control blood glucose. That’s in addition to checking blood sugar levels four times a day (first thing in the morning before eating anything, then after each meal), typically by pricking one’s finger.

Some may require insulin injections as well, if lifestyle changes alone aren’t enough to bring down blood sugar levels. (Medications like metformin are sometimes prescribed, as an alternative to insulin, though research supports insulin as the first choice.)

Despite the demands of maintaining tight blood glucose control, there are plenty of reasons to be diligent about managing gestational diabetes properly. “Patients are motivated in the fact that they want to have healthy pregnancies,” Leiva says — and that’s not out of one’s hands. Quite to the contrary, by controlling blood sugar levels, it’s possible to avoid complications that can affect the mother and child.

Such gestational diabetes-related complications include:

— Having a big baby.

— Shoulder dystocia, when the baby gets stuck during vaginal delivery.

— High blood pressure during pregnancy.

— Increased chance of C-section.

— Preterm labor, or premature birth.

— Stillbirth.

Having a Big Baby

Also called fetal macrosomia — which describes a baby who weighs more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces at birth — this can result in difficulties for the mother and child, including childbirth injuries.

Where some vaginal tearing commonly occurs with vaginal birth, for instance, delivering a larger baby is often more difficult. In the most serious cases, fourth-degree vaginal tears, the most severe type, can occur. Such tears go through the anal sphincter and “could result in rectal incontinence, meaning that it would be very hard for her to maintain normal bowel function in the future,” says Dr. Brandi Alt, an OB-GYN with Upstate OB-GYN Group, part of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville, South Carolina. Fourth-degree vaginal tears generally require surgical repair and, even with intervention, can take months to heal.

High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes is associated with a higher risk for maternal high blood pressure during pregnancy, or preeclampsia. Studies show that women who have insulin resistance or gestational diabetes are also at risk of having preeclampsia, Alt says.

“High blood pressure can cause harm to both the woman and her unborn baby,” notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It might lead to the baby being born early and also could cause seizures or a stroke (a blood clot or a bleed in the brain that can lead to brain damage) in the woman during labor and delivery.”

Shoulder Dystocia

Higher levels of sugar in the blood cross the placenta, which provides nutrients, to the baby. But as a result of untreated or uncontrolled gestational diabetes, babies don’t just get bigger. They gain mass in certain areas like through the trunk and shoulders, Leiva says, which can complicate vaginal birth. That increases the risk for shoulder dystocia, “where the shoulders are too big to fit in the birth canal,” she explains.

This can be especially dangerous and requires a baby be delivered quickly — within a few short minutes of becoming stuck — to avoid permanent brain injury due to lack of oxygen. “If the shoulder gets stuck, we have to do these emergency maneuvers to try and get the baby out,” says Dr. Courtney Martin, an OB-GYN and medical director of maternity services at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in California. If all other attempts to pull a baby out fail, difficult decisions have to be made — and in some cases, it may be necessary to break its clavicle, or collarbone, to deliver the baby. “The brain is really important, so if I can break a bone that will heal and get your kid out, then I’m going to do that,” Martin says. “Although that sounds awful, you have to, in this emergency situation, make those choices.”

Increased Chance of C-section

Both having a larger baby and gaining extra weight during pregnancy can increase the chances that a woman may have a cesarean delivery, or a C-section. And while surgery to deliver the child may be recommended over vaginal delivery in some cases, this carries risks ranging from infection to increased bleeding, or hemorrhage.

A healthy diet that’s also compliant with guidance for consuming carbs (including how much and when) can lay a foundation for healthy maternal weight gain and fetal growth. It’s key, experts say, to speak with a nutritionist or another health professional who is knowledgeable about developing a diet plan that fits the individual patient after a diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

Together with being physically active, even just walking after meals, can help rein in blood glucose and aid in staying within recommended parameters for weight gain during pregnancy: That’s 25 to 35 pounds for someone at a normal, healthy weight, 15 to 25 for a woman who is overweight (25 to 29.9 body mass index) and 11 to 20 pounds if obese (30 or higher BMI), according to guidelines from the Institute of Medicine, which is now the National Academy of Medicine.

Preterm Labor

High blood sugar can cause a woman to go into labor early, which can raise the risk for the child to be born sooner than may have happened otherwise. In other cases, preterm labor occurs when a woman is induced by her doctor because the baby is bigger.

Being born prematurely or too early — before 37 weeks — can leave a child more vulnerable to health problems not only after their birth, but also throughout their lives. Some develop respiratory distress syndrome, which makes breathing difficult for the baby after delivery, and infections can be a problem for the child as well. “Premature babies often have trouble fighting off germs because their immune systems are not fully formed,” according to the March of Dimes, which advocates for the health of moms and babies. “Infections that may affect a premature baby include pneumonia, a lung infection; sepsis, a blood infection; and meningitis, an infection in the fluid around the brain and spinal cord.”

Stillbirth

Diabetes of all types, including gestational diabetes, is linked with a higher incidence of pregnancy loss. That includes stillbirth, or fetal death in the third trimester, also called intrauterine fetal demise. With “very uncontrolled diabetes, we’ve seen cases where there can also be intrauterine fetal death at term,” Leiva says.

Other complications related to gestational diabetes — particularly that’s uncontrolled — range from hypoglycemia when the baby’s blood sugar is low — sometimes dangerously so — after birth, to hyperbilirubinemia. The latter occurs when there’s too much of a substance known as bilirubin, which is created when part of red blood cells break down. This can lead to jaundice, which makes the baby’s skin and whites of their eyes yellowish, and requires treatment.

Fortunately, experts stress that by working closely with health professionals to properly manage gestational diabetes, a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery is not only possible but likely. That begins with patient education and means taking a regimented, collaborative approach to managing the condition, clinicians say.

Besides being monitored during the pregnancy, clinicians stress anyone who’s had gestational diabetes should get blood sugar checked again after delivery at the postpartum visit to make sure it’s back to normal. In some cases, those thought to have had gestational diabetes actually had preexisting diabetes before pregnancy that had previously gone undetected. What’s more, according to CDC, about half of women who had gestational diabetes will go on to develop Type 2 diabetes. That’s in addition to higher rates of prediabetes — a precursor to Type 2 diabetes — research has found in children of women with untreated diabetes.

So extending lifestyle changes into the future — beyond pregnancy — is critical, rather than just limiting that to when you have gestational diabetes. “For a lot of women, they fortunately go through this and then nothing severe happens,” Martin says. But given the risk for developing full-blown diabetes in the years after pregnancy and through a woman’s lifetime, clinicians say, it’s key to make sure lifestyle changes actually last a lifetime.

How to Prevent Gestational Diabetes Complications originally appeared on usnews.com