How to Help a Loved One With Chronic Pain

Multitasker and family provider. Always attentive, do-it-all parent. Handyperson, cook and family vacation planner. Busy, active spouse who still finds time for fun. People tend to take healthy loved ones and all they contribute for granted — until chronic pain throws a wrench into what once was a comfortable household.

Chronic pain disrupts the balance of give and take among spouses, parents and children. Drastic shifts in a family member’s ability to function, financial burdens from reduced income and rising medical costs, and the ever-present awareness of suffering can’t help but take a toll at home. Breezy conversations of the past can become emotionally loaded minefields.

Young children may blame themselves when parents seem angry or impatient. Kids can feel neglected when their mom or dad can’t attend school activities or sporting events and they may resent the loss of attention. Kids sometimes have to take on additional chores or unaccustomed caregiving roles.

Families can come back together and take back control from chronic pain. Below, a couple seriously affected by pain and a mental health specialist share their perspectives.

Family Dynamics

Rachel Noble is a licensed therapist who specializes in helping people struggling with chronic pain and chronic medical concerns. Noble, who practices in the District of Columbia area, sees firsthand how chronic pain affects family dynamics. She sometimes refers people to the intensive Johns Hopkins Medicine inpatient program for chronic pain. In general, most patients receive outpatient care close to home.

“Chronic pain can be completely destructive and corrosive to families — although it isn’t always,” Noble says. “Minimally, it tests relationships. It tests resources. It tests everything. Maximally, it destroys them.”

When spouses become primary caregivers, they take on a stressful, unfamiliar role. “They’re doing their best,” Noble says. “They’re not trained to do this. They’re learning it as they go along.”

Kids can suffer when chronic pain or medications affect parents’ moods, including bouts of rage in some cases. “Kids are usually pretty darn resilient and forgiving,” Noble says. “Everybody wants to love their mom. Everybody wants to love their dad. But it certainly is a stressor on the relationship.” On a positive note, she says, children who grow up in homes where chronic illness is a factor tend to have a much better-developed sense of empathy than other kids.

Overall, Noble’s message is one of hope: Chronic pain is treatable. It brings some families closer together, with a new perspective on life as they learn to manage pain and move forward.

Resources include a three-part video series from the American Chronic Pain Association that explores chronic pain’s impact on families, how families cope and how they heal. The series, with frank comments from people who have chronic pain, their spouses and children, sheds light on changes families go through and offers real-life solutions.

Tips for Families Dealing With Chronic Pain

These tips can help patients and family members come back together as a team:

— Stress, frustration and anger are common emotions as families deal with the significant impact of chronic pain. Having these feelings doesn’t make you a bad person.

— Accept that pain exists. Let go of guilt, anger or blame. Family members need to support one another to improve the situation for everyone. Acknowledge what’s happening now so you can deal with it together.

— Deal with feelings as they occur. Use “I” statements to communicate in a way that’s assertive, not attacking.

— Show awareness in small but thoughtful ways: “I’ll get that for you,” or “Sit down and put your feet up.” When you offer to help, be specific and follow through on promises.

— Keep a journal to give yourself a safe outlet to express feelings and put daily happenings into perspective.

— Remind yourself that even healthy couples have issues. Honest, open communication is more important than ever as families cope with chronic pain. Couples or family counseling can help.

— Kids can get frightened without the facts. Parents need to explain what chronic pain means — and that you still love them just like before and they’re not to blame for what you’re experiencing. Kids may also benefit from counseling.

— Be attuned to signs of depression. If a family member describes hopelessness or talks about hurting him or herself, reach out for professional help from a therapist or your primary care provider.

— Support groups can reduce isolation and benefit everyone. “I strongly encourage primary caregivers to go to support groups, so they can talk to others,” Noble says.

— Chronic pain doesn’t have to rule your family, the ACPA series emphasizes. Strategize and reach out to others so caregiving burdens and other responsibilities don’t fall solely on you.

Chronic Pain Appears

Eight years ago, Linda Horan tripped over a pet and fell down the stairs. What started as a right foot injury evolved into a persistent condition called complex regional pain syndrome that has spread to her other extremities.

Horan has undergone multiple surgeries for deformities that developed in her toes. Amputation of one or more toes remains a possibility, she says. Her hands are now also involved, with painful swelling affecting her right hand in particular. She’s had multiple medical tests, evaluations and procedures. She’s worked with a pain specialist and has an abdominal implant to allow pain medication delivery with a pump, if needed. She’s been through the medical mill.

Horan hopes family members don’t take it personally when excruciating pain puts an edge in her voice during conversations. “I would like them to say they understand and realize it’s not them I’m upset with,” she says. “That it’s hard to get past the pain to talk or answer questions, and that it’s not to cause an argument. And for them to respond, ‘It’s OK, Mom.'”

Spouse’s Perspective

As a husband, Larry Horan sees chronic pain from another angle. He brings up Linda’s former long career as paralegal juggling complex cases. “I think the word ‘multitasking’ was invented to describe her,” Larry says. However, he continues, “Since the onset of the disease, simple tasks, such as writing a letter, can now take three hours, and a trip to the store to do our weekly food shopping can take upward of half a day.”

Linda Horan puts it another way: “I am not the same organized, professional, charismatic person I was before I fell over a kitten while coming down the stairs.” She wants greater understanding if she leaves the kitchen messy or other tasks uncompleted, instead of hearing: “You never used to be like that.”

“Our family, including myself, oftentimes does not see her as one in pain, because she tends to hide it so well,” Larry says. “Linda has always been a caring and compassionate person who is driven by that desire to take care of her family. The result is that the kids and I often forget that she is disabled and in pain, and we continue to expect her to carry on as she once did, prior to the development of her disease.”

Linda still strives to help others in her role as the facilitator for Door of Hope, a support group for people with complex regional pain syndrome, serving Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Family Effort

Linda always kept up the Christmas traditions in her Delaware home. Harking back to her childhood in England, the family holiday wasn’t complete without cutting down a live tree, setting up a Nativity scene and preparing a feast including turkey, special stuffing and all the trimmings, topped off with a plum pudding.

Although she has tried to live up to holiday expectations, by Christmas 2018 it was just too much. She was still recovering from her most recent surgery done four days prior.

“Christmas Day after opening our gifts I needed to go back to bed,” Linda says. That, she thought, would end the festivities. Instead, all day, “I could hear Christmas music, banging of pots and pans, a lot of whispering,” she says. “Once in a while they would ask me a question, or did I need anything.”

“Around 4:30 they called me down,” Linda continues. “The table was beautiful, candles and flowers, all my Christmas dishes. My husband pulled out my chair. Then they brought in dinner, a delicious looking turkey, complete with all the trimmings … even the plates were warmed.”

Linda realized her teen twin daughters, her husband, their adult son and his fiancée had turned the holiday table on her.

“At that moment, I realized how much I was loved,” Linda says. “I often thought they didn’t understand the pain of (CRPS) and that they really didn’t care how much pain I am always in. I knew then I was wrong. They had each taken it upon themselves to make sure I had the same traditional Christmas Day that I would do for them each year.”

