How to Develop a New Prep Plan After Switching Between the ACT, SAT

For a variety of reasons, some high school students may find themselves in the position of having to switch from one standardized test to the other. This need to change assessments undoubtedly calls for adjustments to a student’s study plan. While the ACT and SAT do share certain characteristics, the differences between them must be addressed via an updated study plan.

Take note of these three areas of potential difference:

— Content

— Format

— Timing

1. Content

The ACT and the SAT both assess arithmetic, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, so much of the mathematical content will still apply if you switch exams. However, you should note that the SAT includes a distinct subsection for Problem Solving and Data Analysis, while the ACT includes Statistics and Probability instead. There is some overlap here, but the focus areas are also different, so it is critical to closely review each subsection and to take special care to incorporate the new concepts into your study plan.

Furthermore, though the essay is optional on both tests, students should be aware that there are key differences between the nature of the ACT and SAT writing prompts. The ACT Writing prompt requires you to read a brief text that introduces an issue, followed by three distinctly different perspectives on the issue. In your response, you must draw upon the given perspectives to state and justify your own point of view.

The SAT essay is different in that it is an exercise in rhetorical analysis. On the SAT, you must read a text and show which devices the author uses to build his or her argument. The SAT essay specifically reminds students not to insert their personal opinions. These differences in the prompts aside, you need to apply the same English writing conventions when crafting either essay.

2. Format

Unlike the SAT, the ACT contains a dedicated science section. Despite its name, however, the ACT Science section primarily tests students’ critical thinking and reading skills, as well as their understanding of scientific skills like the scientific method. If you intend to switch from the SAT to the ACT, you should devote study time to reviewing skills from your science classes, but rest assured that you do not need to master every scientific concept and term.

Similarly, the SAT Reading portion assesses vocabulary in context more heavily than does ACT Reading. Students transitioning to the SAT should address this difference by adding more vocabulary questions to their review regimen.

Another key difference is that to answer some SAT Reading questions correctly, test-takers must find supporting evidence in the passage for two linked items. Students who are switching to the SAT can practice this skill by identifying supporting points as they read sample passages–by underlining or starring them, for example.

3. Timing

The ACT and the SAT last for nearly the same amount of time. The SAT is three hours in length without the essay, and three hours and 50 minutes with it. The ACT lasts two hours and 55 minutes without the essay, and three hours and 35 minutes with it. Despite the similarity in the overall durations of these exams, timing per question does vary.

In general, the ACT is a more fast-paced examination. The ACT contains more questions, although the questions are typically more straightforward than those on the SAT. On the ACT, you have approximately 36 seconds per English question, 60 seconds per math question, and 52.5 seconds per reading question. Compare these numbers to the SAT, on which you have about 48 seconds per writing and language question, 75 seconds per reading question, and roughly 83 seconds per math question. For the essay portion, you are allowed 40 minutes on the ACT, versus 50 minutes on the SAT.

Proper time management is an essential skill on both exams, though the ACT is less forgiving in this sense. Students who are used to working at the pace of the SAT might find it difficult to adjust to ACT timing. You can overcome this obstacle by first working with a timer until you are accustomed to the ACT’s pace. On the other hand, students who switch to the SAT should know that the test’s more moderate timing is balanced by more complex question types.

Switching from one test to another can be an uncomfortable experience. Luckily, though, there are many similarities between these two exams. Account for the major differences when you redesign your study plan, and you will be on your way to success.

