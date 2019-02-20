How to Brand Yourself on Instagram for Career Success

Take advantage of Instagram to advance your career. Many people consider Instagram their primary social network for interacting with friends, but users may be missing out on opportunities to use the platform to share their…

Many people consider Instagram their primary social network for interacting with friends, but users may be missing out on opportunities to use the platform to share their professional aspirations. Instagram promotion is one more tool you can use to tell your career story, develop a valuable network and build and spread your brand as a worker. Using a mix of personal and professional updates will show your friends — and recruiters — both sides of yourself. Your mission for using Instagram is to attract the right employers, learn more about them and keep your personal brand in front of your network.

Companies use Instagram — shouldn’t you?

Companies use Instagram to attract and learn more about potential job candidates, especially those who follow their accounts. So how many recruiters are checking you out on Instagram? It depends on the type of talent they are looking for. According Jobvite’s 2018 Recruiter Nation Report survey of 805 headhunters, “a quarter of recruiters are investing in recruiting efforts on Instagram.” While LinkedIn is a recruiter’s top choice for finding talent, it’s not the only source. LinkedIn only shows your professional side and recruiters want to know more about you. Instagram shows your life outside of work, interests and personality. This helps recruiters assess your fit with their organization.

Follow these Instagram strategies for job success.

There are two factors to consider as you begin using Instagram promotion. The first is including keywords a recruiter might use for search. These are typically job titles, technology skills and phrases related to industry knowledge. The second is privacy settings. If you set your Instagram profile to private, only the accounts you allow to follow you will see your status updates, but your profile picture and biography are still visible to anyone.

Use a professional profile photo.

Use the same headshot on Instagram as you use on LinkedIn to make it easier for people to recognize you. As a reminder, use a good-quality photo of your head and neck. Look at the camera and smile.

Build your brand with your Instagram bio.

You only have 150 characters to convey who you are professionally and personally in your Instagram biography. If you’ve created a branded, keyword-rich headline on LinkedIn, consider using a version of that for your bio. Include emoji to add visual appeal and reduce the number of words you use. Your bio allows you to reference a website, which is a great opportunity to link back to your LinkedIn profile or include the address of your digital portfolio site.

Post visuals thoughtfully.

Look at your overall Instagram profile page. What story do your photos tell? Do the images you’ve shared provide a solid representation of your personality and professional interests? Give some thought to what visuals you share on Instagram. If you are creating a photo, keep in mind that Instagram posts are square and the best dimensions are 1080-by-1080 pixels. You can also share a video of up to 60 seconds in length. You can get ideas from the accounts you follow about the kinds of photos, GIFs and video to use to attract followers and convey information about yourself.

Use these Instagram post ideas for professional success.

To brand yourself on Instagram, post:

— Photos of an event you attended, tagging the organizer or other guests.

— Samples of your work.

— Images of places you’ve visited.

— A behind-the-scenes look at your life.

— Images of yourself volunteering or engaged in hobbies.

— Memes.

— A section of your resume.

— Regrams (shared photos from other Instagram accounts).

Create captivating captions.

Once you’ve added your photo, the next step is to write about it. Describe why it’s important or interesting. Ask a question or ask for feedback. You have approximately 2,200 characters to use in your Instagram post, but you certainly don’t need to use them all. Try including emoji to emphasize a point and make your post more interesting to read.

Use hashtags and tagging to engage companies.

Use relevant hashtags to flag or categorize your post and make it more searchable on Instagram. For example, if you attend an event, use the official provided hashtag. Tagging is another way to get attention, especially from companies that monitor their accounts. Consider tagging a company you are interested in to let its leaders know about an event you are attending or show how you are using its products or services. Tagging is also a good way to say thanks to people in your network or get attention from people you want to meet.

Use these Instagram jobs search techniques.

Take these steps to find a job on Instagram:

— Follow companies and their career accounts.

— Search relevant hashtags to find new people and brands to follow.

— Find and follow other accounts related to your career aspirations.

— Follow people who work for companies you are targeting.

