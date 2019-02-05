Providence cuts causing ‘dramatic increase’ in MedStar Washington Hospital Center volume

When Providence Health System announced plans to shut down its acute-care hospital at the end of 2018, neighboring D.C. hospitals expected to feel that impact. Now MedStar Washington Hospital Center, in its first attempt to…

When Providence Health System announced plans to shut down its acute-care hospital at the end of 2018, neighboring D.C. hospitals expected to feel that impact. Now MedStar Washington Hospital Center, in its first attempt to quantify the impact, says it has experienced a “fairly dramatic increase” in patient volume.

WHC, which traditionally sees between 86,000 and 88,000 ER patients per year, is on track to exceed 95,000 emergency patients in 2019, said WHC President Dr. Gregory Argyros.

December and January marked its two highest months for ER patients ever, with an 800-patient increase in December 2018 (7,893) from December 2017 (7,090 patients), and more than 450 more patients in January of this year (8,100) than in January 2018 (7,646), according to WHC. The hospital experienced a 20 percent increase in ambulance visits year-over-year for January.

