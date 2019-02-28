How Long Does It Take to Train for a Marathon?

“The biggest gift you can give yourself as a runner is time,” says Janet Hamilton, an exercise physiologist with Running Strong, a coaching company in Atlanta. While many widely available marathon training programs run from…

While many widely available marathon training programs run from 12 to 16 weeks, those timelines are highly aggressive, with many endurance coaches encouraging runners to budget themselves at least 26 weeks — a full six months — to train for a marathon.

“And I want people regularly running for at least a year before they even consider a marathon,” Hamilton says. Although that may sound like an insanely long training period to most, there’s a difference between crossing the finish line and being able to have a good experience throughout training and on race day and not getting injured, she says.

“Going from couch to marathon over the course of 16 weeks and not arriving without tendinosis is highly unlikely,” says marathoner Pam Nisevich Bede, a registered dietitian and medical manager of scientific and medical affairs for Abbott’s nutrition business.

Even though some trainees will be able to build the aerobic and muscular endurance necessary to complete a marathon within three or four months, the body’s tendons, ligaments and bones are much slower than the muscles, heart and lungs to adapt to training, Hamilton says.

“Although you might be able to aerobically handle a marathon, it doesn’t mean these connective tissues and bones have adapted sufficiently to handle the stress,” Hamilton says. “If your aerobic fitness isn’t there yet, you get immediate feedback. You get winded. But with connective tissues and bones, there is no warning sign. The first feedback you get is an injury, typically tendinosis or a stress fracture.”

When running, the impact forces of each foot strike on your body’s connective tissues and bones are about two to three times your body weight. Multiply that by roughly 180 strikes per minute — for hours — and that’s a lot of pressure on those tissues.

So, remember: The slower runners ramp up their mileage, the better.

Are You Ready to Start Training?

Before beginning marathon training, athletes should spend three to six months running 15 to 25 miles per week, with long runs of 6 to 8 miles, Hamilton explains. However, for those who are already regularly running 30 to 35 miles per week, with long runs of 14 to 15 miles, a 16-week plan could be sufficient, she says.

For example, a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy shows that the risk of injury is significantly greater for marathoners with an average weekly training volume below 18.6 miles per week compared with runners with greater weekly training volume. And a 2018 study in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport emphasized the importance of gradually increasing load during training plans to reduce the risk of injury, especially in novice runners.

The American Council on Exercise recommends that, as a general guideline, runners increase weekly total distance or duration by no more than 10 percent per week. So, for instance, if you ran 20 miles this week, the next week you should ideally run no more than 22 miles. With this framework, to progress to a total of 50 or more miles per week — with long runs peaking at or even above 20 miles — it’s going to take a major time investment.

Longer Training Periods

More time means that you don’t have to increase your mileage every week.

Realistically, marathoners rarely increase their training by 10 percent each and every week.

“Life inevitably is going to throw you curveballs,” Hamilton says. “You might have a vacation, an illness, a death in the family. Giving yourself a lengthy training period means that you can miss a run and the wheels are not going to fall off your wagon.” That’s not true if you’ve only given yourself 12 weeks, which will include a two- to three-week taper. “Don’t paint yourself into a corner,” she says.

Longer training plans also afford runners the ability to increase their amount of exercise recovery as needed, according to Nisevich Bede. She highlights the importance of both rest days as well as devoted recovery workouts. “Adequate recovery might mean taking a step-back week every few weeks,” Hamilton says. She suggests periodically decreasing weekly training volume with the end goal of improving race-day performance, reducing injury risk and preventing burnout.

Plus, race times aside, training for and ultimately running a marathon — whether it’s your first for 15th marathon — should be a positive experience rather than a rushed one.

“Scheduling in more time for training requires a bit more commitment upfront, but it builds confidence along the way and removes much of the stress to allow people to really enjoy the entire marathon process so much more,” Hamilton says.

