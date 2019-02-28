How Keany Produce went from one van to a growing fleet

In 1978, Kevin Keany started selling produce with little more than a van and some entrepreneurial spirit stoked by his father. Patrick Keany owned his own government contracting business and encouraged his son’s produce business…

Patrick Keany owned his own government contracting business and encouraged his son’s produce business — in his eyes, it was a commodity that everyone consumed. His dad was so supportive that he convinced Kevin’s three brothers, Chris, Dan and Ted, to join the business.

“Our dad was pretty instrumental to get us all to work together,” Ted says.

Together, the four brothers built Landover-based Keany Produce and Gourmet, a produce delivery company with a fleet of 150 delivery trucks and two state-of-the-art warehouse facilities in Richmond and Landover. The company has more than 40 farm partnerships from New Jersey to North Carolina.

The early days of the business were hardly easy.

“We didn’t mind the work, but the business was very fragile and there was no guarantee we were getting paid,” Ted says. “There wasn’t a lot of cash, and all the…