How Is Kidney Cancer Treated?

Most often, the cancer is found incidentally. A CT, or computed tomography, scan is done, for instance, because a person has abdominal pain or some other (usually unrelated) symptoms. And when clinicians take a peek into the upper abdominal area where the bean-shaped organs are located, a mass is discovered in one of the kidneys.

Certain factors, including being male, smoking, having high blood pressure, being overweight and having a family history of kidney cancer, raise a person’s risk for developing it. But routine screening for kidney cancer isn’t suggested. So, in the majority of cases, kidney cancer is detected when imaging is done for some other reason.

“Except for very high-risk populations — for example, patients with the genetic syndromes where they’re very prone to developing cancers — there is no recommendation for screening on a widespread basis, and it’s not clear that that would even benefit people,” says Dr. Jen-Jane Liu, director of urologic oncology in the department of urology at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine. Those genetic syndromes include hereditary papillary kidney cancer syndrome, translocation renal cell carcinoma, hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma and Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome.

Typically people who have kidney cancer — also called renal cell cancer — are asymptomatic when it’s detected, but as the cancer advances there may be outward signs or symptoms. Check with your doctor if you experience any of the following symptoms noted by the National Cancer Institute:

— Blood in your urine.

— A lump in your abdomen.

— A pain in the side that won’t go away.

— Loss of appetite.

— Unexplained weight loss.

— Anemia, a common blood disorder.

If you’ve been diagnosed with kidney cancer, there are various options for how to proceed depending largely upon the extent, or stage, of the cancer — from a very small tumor less than a few centimeters to metastatic cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Recent research published in the journal Radiology suggests personalized care for kidney cancer may increase life expectancy, particularly where active surveillance is used for those with small renal tumors who also have chronic kidney disease. This is akin to the “watchful waiting” approach used in some men who have what’s thought to be slow-growing prostate cancer, rather than treating it immediately with surgery or radiation.

Among the approaches used for kidney cancer are:

— Active surveillance.

— Surgery.

— Ablation.

— Immunotherapy.

Active Surveillance

There’s been a dramatic increase in the U.S. in the detection of very small tumors, like those under 3 centimeters, with growing use of the CT scan, says Dr. Jue Wang, a professor of medicine and interdisciplinary oncology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine — Phoenix and the section leader of the genitourinary oncology division at the UA Cancer Center at St. Joseph’s and Dignity Health Cancer Center. These could be discovered during unrelated emergency room or other medical visits for everything from a car accident to a respiratory condition.

Because imaging is being used more frequently, that’s led to a corresponding rise in the detection of kidney cancer (along with other cancers), including increased detection of very small tumors, Wang notes. That’s raised the risk of overtreatment, when a tumor or other abnormality that would have never hurt a person is detected, and exposes that person to risks of treatment that is more aggressive than necessary.

Historically, the near-automatic reaction to a cancer diagnosis has been to try to eradicate the cancer, if at all possible (or otherwise zap it, like with radiation); but it’s key to consider factors like tumor size or cancer spread (or lack thereof) as well as the patient’s age and overall health, experts say, before proceeding. “Heuristically, we’re wired to think about cancers as a very aggressive, life-threatening process. They often are,” says Dr. Stella Kang, an abdominal radiologist and director of comparative effectiveness and outcomes research in the department of radiology at NYU Langone Health, who led the research on personalized kidney cancer treatment published in Radiology. “But more and more, we’re recognizing that we’re detecting cancers that are less likely to progress and behave in a way that is life-threatening.”

Experts stress that closely monitoring a kidney tumor, using regular imaging to check cancer growth, doesn’t preclude treatment later on, which can still be done if deemed necessary.

Surgery

The go-to option to treat kidney cancer, surgery can involve taking out part of the kidney — or partial nephrectomy; all of the kidney (but nothing else), simple nephrectomy; or what’s called a radical nephrectomy, “a surgical procedure to remove the kidney, the adrenal gland, surrounding tissue, and, usually, nearby lymph nodes,” as the National Cancer Institute describes.

The risks of surgery range from infection to bleeding or hemorrhaging that requires a blood transfusion, pneumonia after surgery up to death. Nephrectomy can also impact kidney function — moreso if the whole kidney is removed.

Still, tumor removal can be a highly effective way to treat kidney cancer for many patients. But as with any treatment, experts say, it’s important to discuss the possible benefits and harms upfront. “Whenever possible, surgery is the main treatment for kidney cancers that can be removed,” notes the American Cancer Society. “But for people who are too sick to have surgery, other approaches can sometimes be used to destroy kidney tumors.”

Ablation

This can involve using extreme cold — called cryoablation, or cryotherapy — or heat delivered as high-energy radio waves, or radiofrequency ablation, to destroy the cancer that’s confined to a tumor in the kidney. “That is also good for people who maybe can’t tolerate a big operation but still want to have some sort of treatment,” Liu says — like if the tumor is, worrisomely, getting bigger.

“We take into account how sick the patient is, how good their kidney function is. If you don’t have good kidney function, it’s not going to help you if we go in and try and cut more of it out,” she says. That’s where other treatment options beyond surgery, such as ablation, may be preferable.

Although the procedures have fewer risks, compared with surgery — which is also generally considered safe — more serious complications can include bleeding and kidney damage.

Immunotherapy

Just as certain options are used for localized cancer, which is confined to a single kidney or small tumor, systemic treatment may be used to treat cancer wherever it’s found in the body.

One example of this is immunotherapy, which can be used to treat advanced kidney cancer that has metastasized or spread to other parts of the body. This seeks to enlist the body’s immune system in fighting cancer. There are a few different immunotherapy approaches, like using lab-produced versions of the natural proteins called cytokines, which are normally produced by the body’s immune system. Possible side effects can vary for cytokines — from extreme fatigue, kidney damage and heart attack for interleukin-2 to flu-like symptoms and nausea for interferon-alpha — as well as for other immunotherapy options.

And there are other ways to treat kidney cancer as well ranging from arterial embolization — that involves blocking an artery to the affected kidney: “This will cause the kidney (and the tumor in it) to die,” the American Cancer Society notes; to radiation, chemotherapy and other targeted therapies. Depending on how extensive the cancer is and what’s best for an individual patient, a combination of therapies may be used.

Above all, clinicians say, evidenced-based kidney cancer care involves taking an individualized approach that considers the status of the cancer and the patient. “We know the one-for-all approach doesn’t work,” Wang says. Rather, he says it’s about considering what’s the best time to act and the best treatment for a particular patient to maximize the benefits and minimize the negative impact — including on patient life expectancy and quality of life.

