How Business Credit Cards Differ From Personal Cards

If you have a small business or are otherwise self-employed, a business credit card might be in your future. In 2017, about 31 percent of small businesses reported using credit cards to meet their capital needs in the past 12 months, according to a report from the National Small Business Association.

“What we find are that credit cards are almost always one of the top sources of financing, even for businesses that are eight years old or older,” says Molly Brogan Day, vice president of public affairs for the advocacy group.

Business credit cards offer a way to finance purchases while also helping businesses build a credit history, which can be useful when applying for small business loans later on. “I can’t think of any businesses I know who haven’t had to use credit cards to get going,” Day says.

However, before you apply for a business credit card, know that there are some key differences between these cards and the personal credit cards you may already have in your wallet.

How Do Personal and Business Credit Cards Compare?

Personal credit cards and business credit cards share some key features. For starters, issuers will almost always use your own personal credit history to help determine whether to approve your application for a business credit card — just as they do with personal credit cards.

“If I start up my own pie-baking shop and I open a brand-new credit card, they’re still going to ask me for my personal (credit) score,” Day says.

Both types of credit cards could have a direct impact on your personal credit report, but not all business cards report your activity to consumer credit bureaus. And some only report if your account isn’t in good standing. Though, business cards will likely still require a personal guarantee.

At the same time, businesses that want to build a business credit history with a credit card shouldn’t assume payment history and other account information will be reported to business credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Experian or Equifax.

Personal credit cards offer some key consumer protections that business credit cards may not. The federal Credit CARD Act of 2009 put several protections in place for those with personal credit cards, including:

— Requiring consumers to opt in if they want to exceed their credit limit, if the issuer imposes over-the-limit fees.

— Placing limits on the severity of late fees.

— Restricting how and when credit card issuers can increase interest rates.

But these protections do not automatically extend to business credit cards, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Both the CFPB and the SBA note that many issuers voluntarily offer these protections with their business credit cards, even though they are not legally obligated to do so.

But not all issuers make this gesture, says Day. So it’s a mistake to assume that your issuers will not increase the interest rate on your business card or charge an exorbitant late fee. However, these terms should be detailed in your cardholder agreement, so they shouldn’t be a surprise.

Business credit cards also tend to have higher credit limits than personal cards, says John Seelinger, mentor and client finance committee chair for the Orange County, California, chapter of Score, a nonprofit association that helps small businesses get started and grow.

“On a personal, you might get a line of anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000,” Seelinger says. “On a business credit card, who knows, you might get one for $50,000 to $70,000.”

What to Look for in a Small Business Credit Card

Business owners who apply for a small business credit card may be looking not just for a source of funding but to build a solid credit history for their business. Banks are often happy to extend credit card privileges to such businesses, Seelinger says.

“The motivation for the bank is to establish an early relationship,” so they can become the go-to bank for a growing business, he says.

When shopping for a business credit card, Seelinger urges business owners not to rush into the first deal they find. “Like everything else, shop around,” he says. “Banks have different rates, different policies.”

Day recommends business owners ask potential issuers whether they offer the same protections for their business credit card customers that they offer to those with personal cards. “From what we’ve seen, most companies have extended those protections to both sides of the house — whether it’s consumer or business.”

She adds that companies do this because they want to establish a trusting, long-term relationship with a business.

“They understand that there are a lot of credit cards out there in the market,” Day says. “So, to really kick people in the shins that way is not a smart business practice.”

Shopping around for a good interest rate is also key. The average APR for b usiness credit cards ranges from about 16 to 23 percent, according to U.S. News data. Small business loans have a much wider APR range, typically from about 7 to 36 percent.

If you’re looking to apply for a business rewards card, Day says it is important to choose one that suits your business’s needs. For example, travel rewards do not make much sense if you rarely take advantage of them, she says. Instead, you might prefer a card that offers something more relevant to your business, such as cash back for purchasing office supplies.

Finally, it is important to ask a potential issuer if it will report credit card activity to both consumer and commercial credit bureaus. A solid history with the latter can be especially helpful if you try to get a small business loan in the future.

Should I Choose a Business Card or Personal Card?

Seelinger believes a personal credit card is fine for businesses that do not have big plans to grow. Such personal cards have protections that are firmly established in federal law.

But if you plan to develop your business into something much bigger, Seelinger says a business credit card makes more sense. It offers potentially greater spending power and allows you to develop a credit history for your business.

Whichever route you choose, Seelinger encourages business owners to keep personal and business spending separate. Even if you decide to use a personal card for your business spending, make sure you use one personal credit card for all business purchases, avoiding personal transactions on that card.

“You have a much better argument (with the IRS) if you say, ‘These are my business affairs here,'” he says. “As soon as it becomes mixed, then you’re muddying the picture, and that works against you.”

