How big is Loudoun’s data center economy? The man driving it just landed a magazine cover.

Buddy Rizer is already the leading man in Loudoun County’s booming data center industry. Now we can add cover model to his list of accomplishments. The director of Loudoun’s Department of Economic Development appears on…

Buddy Rizer is already the leading man in Loudoun County’s booming data center industry. Now we can add cover model to his list of accomplishments.

The director of Loudoun’s Department of Economic Development appears on the cover of the inaugural issue of InterGlobix Magazine, a print effort of Fairfax-based data center consultant InterGlobix LLC. Inside, the article about Rizer is headlined “The Godfather of Data Center Alley,” which explains the cover look — black suit and vest, bright red tie, black fedora.

The magazine is described as the first of its kind “focused on data centers, connectivity, luxury and lifestyle.”

Rizer, who has driven Loudoun to the rarified status of data center capital of the world, says he did the cover for the good of his county’s economy, even if it meant good-natured ribbing from friends and family. It’s not his first time: He was on a magazine cover in 2001 as program director for DC101, during his decades-long radio career.

“I’m…