How Able Moving & Storage went from college gig to big business

Throughout college, brothers Jim and Joe Singleton earned money working for local moving companies. After graduating from college in 1987, they decided to go pro, taking out a loan and starting Able Moving & Storage with a single truck.

“The following year, we bought two trucks,” says Jim, the company’s vice president. “We tried to add a truck or two every year.”

The strategy worked. Today, the company boasts a fleet of 75 trucks and employs more than 200. The brothers each own half the company, but Joe is the president. “He won the coin toss in the attorney’s office,” Jim says.

The brothers credit their father, William, with the decision to start the company. “Our father had his own accounting firm, and he always told us to own our business, not to work for anyone,” Jim says.

When their father retired from his accounting business in 1989, he joined Able Moving for more than a decade before fully retiring in 2000.

