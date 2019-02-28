202
Hoffman-Madison picks general contractor for The Wharf’s second phase

February 28, 2019
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has selected Balfour Beatty as the lead general contractor for the 1.15 million-square-foot second phase of The Wharf, appearing to take on the role held by Clark Construction in the first phase.

Balfour Beatty will hold contracts for all horizontal and public spaces — site work, utilities, hardscape and parks — the initial office buildings and below-grade parking garages. The selection, per a release, “marks approval for Balfour Beatty to procure subcontractors and begin work on the land-side of Phase 2.”

“Their selection is a key milestone in the forward momentum of Phase 2 as we continue to channel our vision of a dynamic waterfront neighborhood and destination that has already changed the city’s relationship with its waterfront,” Maria Thompson, PN Hoffman’s senior vice president of construction, said in the release.

The release does not include financial details. Clark listed the contract value for the first phase at $457 million.

