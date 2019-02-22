Hilton launches another new brand, this one for large-format hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a new brand in store for some of its biggest destination properties. Signia Hilton, launched Friday, will be reserved for large hotels in urban and resort locations, with…

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a new brand in store for some of its biggest destination properties. Signia Hilton, launched Friday, will be reserved for large hotels in urban and resort locations, with the first three being the Signia Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Signia Hilton Atlanta and Signia Hilton Indianapolis.

To fly the Signia flag, a hotel must have a minimum of 500 guest rooms and 75 square feet per room of meeting and event space. There are other features of the brand that will be central to Signia: a destination bar and a signature restaurant, premium wellness facilities such as spas, infinity pools or fitness classes; and modern architecture, especially in the arrivals area, that creates a sense of “grandeur” at each Signia hotel.

The brand is meant to “resonate with travelers, ‘wow’ meeting professionals and set a new, elevated standard for the meetings and events industry,” said David Marr, senior vice president and global head of full-service…