Here’s what’s coming — and when — at D.C.’s new ‘global school’

The bell at D.C.’s newest school will be ringing this fall. Whittle School & Studios at 4000 Connecticut Ave. NW will open its doors for classes Sept. 5, after taking over the former Intelsat S.A.…

The bell at D.C.’s newest school will be ringing this fall.

Whittle School & Studios at 4000 Connecticut Ave. NW will open its doors for classes Sept. 5, after taking over the former Intelsat S.A. headquarters last year and converting the site to one of the region’s largest private educational institutions for students ages 3-18 — and the first Whittle location in the U.S.

It’s the brainchild of Chairman and CEO Chris Whittle, whose vision extends well beyond the region. “We think of it as the first global school, and we’re basically one school with campuses around the world,” he said.

The District location, slated to open the same day as a campus in Shenzhen, China, will take five years to reach its full capacity of 2,500 students (150 per grade, boarders and commuters) and roughly 400 full-time staff (300 faculty members and 100 other employees). Whittle expects to have hundreds of students at this school in the first year, he said.

The Whittle team is now both recruiting…