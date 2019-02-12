Here’s what Penzance has planned for 555 Herndon Parkway

For years, District-based Penzance has planned a three-building mixed-use development on company-owned land near the Herndon Metro station. Now, we have a better understanding of what the project at 555 Herndon Parkway will look like.…

For years, District-based Penzance has planned a three-building mixed-use development on company-owned land near the Herndon Metro station.

Now, we have a better understanding of what the project at 555 Herndon Parkway will look like.

Penzance is out with new renderings for its proposed office, retail and residential development across a 4.3-acre site one-tenth of a mile from the Metro entrance. The project is under review by various Herndon panels — Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission and Town Council.

Company officials were not available for comment. Penzance’s recently submitted development plan envisions a “vibrant, mixed-use, transit-oriented and pedestrian friendly environment.

Penzance proposes a 10-story, 200-unit multifamily building, a 23-story, 255-unit multifamily building, and a 24-story, 325,000-square-foot office building. Both residential towers will provide about 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail.

The plans, designed by Tysons-based DCS Design,…