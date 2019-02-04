Here’s the draft RFQ for that other multibillion-dollar Pentagon cloud procurement

The General Services Administration has released its draft request for quotations for the Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) procurement, one of the more closely watched and lucrative commercial cloud programs not named JEDI. The Pentagon sees…

The Pentagon sees DEOS moving its enterprise communication, collaboration and productivity applications to an integrated cloud service offering for DOD operations around the globe. A host of legacy enterprise IT services — voice communication, video conferencing, email, records management and the like — will be replaced with new tech tools supporting more than 3 million military personnel.

The program is valued at up to $8 billion over 10 years and will be a single-award firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement, with a five-year base period and two two-year options as well as a one-year option, according to the RFQ. Unlike a winner-take-all contract awarded to one company, DEOS will go to a team bidding under a contractor team arrangement. That way,…