Here are the top reasons why D.C. commercial and residential property owners appeal their assessments

Every year, the D.C. Real Property Tax Appeals Commission receives and considers thousands of appeals of residential and commercial assessments, usually filed in an effort to reduce the owner’s tax burden. In at least two-thirds of the cases, the appeals fail.

But why are property owners approaching the District in the first place? The D.C. Council’s Committee on Finance and Revenue asked the RPTAC as part of its annual performance oversight to summarize the main issues brought before it.

Here are the top four reasons homeowners appeal the assessments levied by the Office of Tax and Revenue, according to the commission’s written responses.

Homeowners “do not understand” why OTR raised the assessments when the condition of their property has not changed since last year — no renovations, no additions.

They believe their assessment is too high and should reflect a value that is equal, or similar to, neighboring properties. “However, the typical homeowner often lacks the evidence needed…