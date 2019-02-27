Here are the local semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard awards

The James Beard Foundation is out with its list of semifinalists for its annual culinary awards, and Greater Washington has more than a dozen entrants in the prestigious program. Ellē by chef Brad Duboy in…

Ellē by chef Brad Duboy in Mount Pleasant and Spoken English by chef Erik Bruner-Yang in the Line D.C. hotel in Adams Morgan are both up for best new restaurant. José Andrés’ Jaleo and Johnny Monis’ Komi are semifinalists for outstanding restaurant. Vikram Sunderam of Rasika and Fabio Trabocchi of Fiola are in the running for outstanding chef.

As for other individual awards, Pizzeria Paradiso’s Ruth Gresser is up for outstanding restaurateur and Kwame Onwuachi of The Wharf’s Kith and Kin is a semifinalist for rising star chef of the year.

And in an unexpected nod, the 41-year-old Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church earned a place in the outstanding service category alongside Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier.

You can check out a full list of local semifinalists below.

