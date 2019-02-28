Great Wolf Lodge likely to break ground on 44-acre Maryland resort by year end

A $200 million Great Wolf Lodge project is moving forward in Cecil County, Maryland, now that two economic incentive packages are in place. The massive 450-500-bed, 44-acre resort planned for Perryville is expected to break…

A $200 million Great Wolf Lodge project is moving forward in Cecil County, Maryland, now that two economic incentive packages are in place.

The massive 450-500-bed, 44-acre resort planned for Perryville is expected to break ground later this year or by early 2020, a top county official said Thursday.

“We hope that it opens in 2021,” said Chris Moyer, director of the Office of Economic Development.

Ed Malinowski, a spokesman for Madison, Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc., was unavailable for comment Thursday.

The Great Wolf project would be the largest development in the rural county near the Maryland-Delaware state line. It would create up to 600 full-time jobs and add between 450 and 500 hotel beds to the local tourism industry. The property would also have a 1,000-person conference center, several restaurants and entertainment venues and a large waterpark and play areas.

Great Wolf first opened in 1997 in Wisconsin. The chain is known for its sprawling water parks and playgrounds…