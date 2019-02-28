202
Great Wolf Lodge likely to break ground on 44-acre Maryland resort by year end

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 28, 2019 2:36 pm 02/28/2019 02:36pm
A $200 million Great Wolf Lodge project is moving forward in Cecil County, Maryland, now that two economic incentive packages are in place.

The massive 450-500-bed, 44-acre resort planned for Perryville is expected to break ground later this year or by early 2020, a top county official said Thursday.

“We hope that it opens in 2021,” said Chris Moyer, director of the Office of Economic Development.

Ed Malinowski, a spokesman for Madison, Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc., was unavailable for comment Thursday.

The Great Wolf project would be the largest development in the rural county near the Maryland-Delaware state line. It would create up to 600 full-time jobs and add between 450 and 500 hotel beds to the local tourism industry. The property would also have a 1,000-person conference center, several restaurants and entertainment venues and a large waterpark and play areas.

Great Wolf first opened in 1997 in Wisconsin. The chain is known for its sprawling water parks and playgrounds…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

