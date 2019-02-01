Graham Holdings now into auto sales with two local dealership buys

Graham Holdings Co. is now selling cars, sort of. The Arlington-based company, led by CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy, has diversified its holdings just a bit more with the acquisitions of Lexus of Rockville and Honda of…

Graham Holdings Co. is now selling cars, sort of.

The Arlington-based company, led by CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy, has diversified its holdings just a bit more with the acquisitions of Lexus of Rockville and Honda of Tysons Corner, both from seller Sonic Automotive Inc., per a release. Terms were not disclosed.

While Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) holds a 90 percent stake in those businesses, it has entered into an agreement with Chris Ourisman of Ourisman Automotive Group to operate and manage them.

“We view this purchase as a unique opportunity to execute our ongoing strategy of investing in businesses that are profitable and are expected to have stable growing years ahead,” O’Shaughnessy said in a statement. “Chris Ourisman, a respected fourth generation operator in the automotive space, has a proven track record of operating successful dealerships and is deeply committed to the sector. Partnering with Chris positions the business for long-term value and success.”

Graham Holdings…