Google CEO says it will spend $13B on U.S. expansion this year, including Virginia

Google will spend more than $13 billion on U.S. data centers and offices in 2019, CEO Sundar Pichai said Wednesday, marking “the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it.”

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia,” Pichai wrote in a blog post.

With the new investment, Google will be in 24 out of 50 states, Pichai said. The company’s workforce in Virginia and Georgia will double, he said, with new data center and office development there.

A Google rep declined to comment further on its plans for Virginia.

Google is also growing in New York, Southern California, Chicago, Nevada, Wisconsin and elsewhere, he said, detailing the company’s developments in those areas.

While Pichai emphasized that the company, a division of Alphabet Inc., is accelerating outside…