202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver slip

Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 4:11 pm 02/25/2019 04:11pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,325.90 an ounce — down $3.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.83 an ounce — down eight cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!