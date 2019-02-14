202
Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 4:00 pm 02/14/2019 04:00pm
The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,309.80 an ounce — down $1.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.50 an ounce — down 12 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

