Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 3:33 pm 02/05/2019 03:33pm
The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1314.20 an ounce — down ten cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.79 an ounce — down 5 cents.

