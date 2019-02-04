Gold, silver lower

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1314.30 an ounce — down $2.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.84 an ounce — down 4 cents.

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1314.30 an ounce — down $2.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.84 an ounce — down 4 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.