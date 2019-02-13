202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver little changed

Gold, silver little changed

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 4:07 pm 02/13/2019 04:07pm
Share

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,310.80 an ounce — up $1.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.62 an ounce — down 4 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500