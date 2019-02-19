202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver higher

Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 3:25 pm 02/19/2019 03:25pm
The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1340.10 an ounce — up $22.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.95 an ounce — up 22 cents.

