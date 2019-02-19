Gold, silver higher

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1340.10 an ounce — up $22.00. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.95 an ounce — up 22 cents.

The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1340.10 an ounce — up $22.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.95 an ounce — up 22 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.