Gold, silver gain

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 4:06 pm 02/15/2019 04:06pm
The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,318.10 an ounce — up $8.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.72 an ounce — up 22 cents.

