Gold higher, silver steady

Gold higher, silver steady

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 3:34 pm 02/12/2019 03:34pm
The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1309.20 an ounce — up $2.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.66 an ounce — unchanged.

