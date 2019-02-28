202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver slip

Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 3:50 pm 02/28/2019 03:50pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,312.80 an ounce — down $4.90.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.54 an ounce — down 13 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!