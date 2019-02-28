Gold, silver slip

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,312.80 an ounce — down $4.90. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.54 an ounce…

