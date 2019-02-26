Gold down, silver up

202
By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 3:24 pm 02/26/2019 03:24pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1325.20 an ounce — down $.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.83 an ounce — up less than a penny.

