From presidential visits to big growth, Guernsey has seen it all

Fast-forward 48 years and the story of a young go-getter setting up shop in 1971 is now the legend behind Dulles-based office supply company Guernsey Inc.

The evolution from one of the largest typewriter dealers to full-service office supply company began not long after Guernsey went into business. Recognizing the typewriter was fast going out of vogue, Guernsey began shifting toward the office machine market and began selling copiers and word processors. But he found sales to be highly volatile, with large swings month to month. To smooth the revenue curve, Guernsey added office product sales, which provided a steadier business. Along the way, the company expanded to office furniture and workplace design, with major customers including schools, automobile dealerships and health care facilities. Today, the…