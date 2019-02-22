From Federal Realty to Weingarten, here’s what public companies are saying about their D.C.-area investments

It’s earnings season, and many public companies with a presence in Greater Washington are releasing tidbits about their developments and holdings here via their calls with analysts. It’s not all groundbreaking stuff, but here are…

It’s earnings season, and many public companies with a presence in Greater Washington are releasing tidbits about their developments and holdings here via their calls with analysts. It’s not all groundbreaking stuff, but here are some updates from companies we’re watching.

Houston-based Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI): The developer of West Alex at King and Beauregard streets in Alexandria, and Centro Arlington at Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive, says both projects are “progressing nicely,” with residential preleasing (Centro Arlington has 366 units and West Alex 271) expected to start in the second half of the year. The Harris Teeter at Centro Arlington is expected to open by the end of 2019. The Harris Teeter at West Alex will follow.

Glendale, California-based PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB): PS Business Parks acquired six office buildings within Tysons’ West-Park Business Park in 2010, and has since redeveloped one as residential in a joint venture…