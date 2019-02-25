Former Kettler president lands a top role at Mitre Corp.

The former president of Kettler Inc. has joined Mitre Corp. as a top executive, Mitre announced Monday. Usha Chaudhary’s departure from McLean-based Kettler was announced in September, though she agreed to remain as a consultant…

The former president of Kettler Inc. has joined Mitre Corp. as a top executive, Mitre announced Monday.

Usha Chaudhary’s departure from McLean-based Kettler was announced in September, though she agreed to remain as a consultant to the developer through mid-February.

Her official title at Mitre will be senior vice president for corporate operations and chief transformation officer. She will be responsible for finance, enterprise computing information and security, corporate real estate and corporate strategy development, in addition to “business transformation functions,” per the Mitre release.

In addition to Kettler, Chaudhary has held executive roles at The Pew Charitable Trusts, The Washington Post, United Way of America and Freddie Mac.

Mitre, which operates principal offices in McLean and Bedford, Massachusetts, operates federally funded research and development centers, assisting the U.S. government with scientific research, analysis and engineering, among other services.…