Former DHS secretary says another government shutdown must be ‘unacceptable’

Congress has less than 10 days to reach a budget agreement that would prevent another government shutdown.

Businesses across the country, particularly federal contractors based in Greater Washington, are still reeling from the effects of the 35-day shutdown that ended just 12 days ago.

Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security secretary under former President Barack Obama, said Wednesday during a discussion with the local business community that federal agencies such as the DHS have difficulty retaining contractors and employees with expertise in cybersecurity because of uncertainties like government shutdowns.

“I hope that the most recent experience is a lesson learned for our Congress that a shutdown is in no one’s interest,” said Johnson, who now works as a partner for New York-based law firm Paul Weiss. “That has to be unacceptable for the American people.”

Federal contracting incubator and coworking space provider Eastern Foundry, in partnership with the Democratic Business Council of…